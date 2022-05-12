Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Pembina Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.