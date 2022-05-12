Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,581 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.55 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.72.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

