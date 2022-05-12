Jasmin Manner Sells 10,363 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Jasmin Manner sold 10,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $42,073.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,892.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.20. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Honest by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honest by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.