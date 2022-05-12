First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 68,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425 over the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE MAIN opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

