Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,341 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $260.55 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

