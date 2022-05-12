Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,221 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 220.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 86.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

DKNG opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.