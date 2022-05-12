Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,893 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.10% of Renewable Energy Group worth $108,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 240,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Renewable Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

