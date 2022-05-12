Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,020 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 1,813 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,217.0% in the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 219,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 202,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.72. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

