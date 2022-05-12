Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CareDx by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CareDx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CareDx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,041 shares of company stock worth $1,965,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

