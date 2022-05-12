DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,622 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after buying an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after buying an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after buying an additional 2,240,370 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after buying an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,140,000 after buying an additional 1,043,711 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

