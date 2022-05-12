Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $526,000 Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,444,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EPC stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

