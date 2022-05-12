First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $85,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26.

