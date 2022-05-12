First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $42.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

