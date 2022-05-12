First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 50,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 33,421 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $282.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.49 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

