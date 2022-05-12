First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $137.11 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.00.

