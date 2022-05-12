SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $9.50. The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $5.61. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 473,532 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SOFI. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $149,772.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,982,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.