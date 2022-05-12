SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $9.50. The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $5.61. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 473,532 shares.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SOFI. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.
In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $149,772.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
