First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,641,000 after buying an additional 61,742 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $8,716,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

QRVO stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

