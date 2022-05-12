Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Firstegy

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Journey Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:JOY opened at C$4.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.60. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21. The stock has a market cap of C$254.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.50.

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$39.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Journey Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

