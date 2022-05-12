First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 2.52.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

