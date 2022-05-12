Sean James Austin Acquires 200,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sean James Austin acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$12,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,815.05.

On Friday, May 6th, Sean James Austin bought 20,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$1,599.60.

SEI opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

Sintana Energy Inc, a crude oil and natural gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. Its principal assets are private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

