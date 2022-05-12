Kristie Burns Sells 999 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) VP Kristie Burns sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $13,026.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TCMD stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
