Kristie Burns Sells 999 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) VP Kristie Burns sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $13,026.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TCMD stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

