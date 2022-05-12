Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $23.04. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 2,762 shares.

The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS.

RETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

