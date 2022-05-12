Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.00, but opened at $48.76. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 8,767 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The business’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $272,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,542,445.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 253,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

