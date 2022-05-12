Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 9522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIRD shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allbirds from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

