Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Acquires $16,646.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) CEO Vito S. Pantilione acquired 700 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 286,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 120,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.