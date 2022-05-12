Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Acquires $16,646.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) CEO Vito S. Pantilione acquired 700 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Parke Bancorp stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
