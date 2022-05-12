Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 9,700 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,072.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,934,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 10,777 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,493.86.

On Friday, April 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 7,345 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,362.50.

On Monday, April 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $22,022.00.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.82. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

