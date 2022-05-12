Tim Staermose Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Emu NL (ASX:EMU) Stock

Emu NL (ASX:EMU – Get Rating) insider Tim Staermose purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,722.22).

Emu NL engages in the exploration of precious and base metal properties in Western Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, and PGE deposits. Its flagship project is the Gnows Nest project covering an area of approximately 870 hectares located in Yalgoo, Western Australia. Emu NL was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

