TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $57.57, but opened at $64.00. TechTarget shares last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 1,542 shares changing hands.

The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,125,000.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47.

TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.