TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $57.57, but opened at $64.00. TechTarget shares last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 1,542 shares changing hands.
The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,125,000.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47.
TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
