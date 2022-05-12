Insider Buying: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Purchases C$18,000.00 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,000.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Kris Begic sold 4,327 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$11,812.71.

TSE:PTM opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$169.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$5.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.57.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.