Insider Buying: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Purchases C$18,000.00 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTMGet Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,000.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 18th, Kris Begic sold 4,327 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$11,812.71.

TSE:PTM opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$169.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$5.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.57.

About Platinum Group Metals (Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

