First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 914 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

NYSE PLNT opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

