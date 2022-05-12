iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

