Renee E. Labran Acquires 408 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Renee E. Labran purchased 408 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,983.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,621.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.46. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.78.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 62.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

