First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

VGK opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

