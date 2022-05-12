First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $134.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.39. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

