Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK opened at $123.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.