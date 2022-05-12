Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,103,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE D opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

