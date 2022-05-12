Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells 888 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $22,910.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 325,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,393,746.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,952,000 after acquiring an additional 38,677 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 160,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

