Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ABG opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.