Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,497,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 403,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 169,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Telefônica Brasil Profile (Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.