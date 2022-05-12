Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 182.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.91. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.60.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

