Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $947,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,921 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $1,231,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,631 shares of company stock worth $31,788,588 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.