5,805 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 79,726 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,412 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $5,254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $141.53 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

