Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after acquiring an additional 577,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 20,560.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 538,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,718,000 after purchasing an additional 536,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,510,094 shares of company stock worth $11,189,865 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

