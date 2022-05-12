First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 863 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 252.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.67.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,257 shares of company stock worth $5,036,317. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

