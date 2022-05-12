Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $169.28 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.28.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.