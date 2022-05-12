Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases $23,751.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 876,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,016,468.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $22,033.50.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $213.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goff John C acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,718,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

