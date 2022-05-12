Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

