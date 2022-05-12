20,000 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 340,556 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of STM stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

