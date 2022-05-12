William Lawrence Phelan Sells 5,750 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Lawrence Phelan sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $21,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,640 shares in the company, valued at $551,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Lawrence Phelan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, William Lawrence Phelan sold 3,268 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $15,882.48.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.