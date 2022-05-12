First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,534 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 6,297.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 76.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,809 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOOF opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

